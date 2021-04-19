Damian Lillard, Paul Pogba, Beyonce, More Stars to Feature in New Adidas Films

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Damian Lillard, Beyonce and several WNBA stars are set to feature in a new Adidas campaign meant to "shape a better future, together, for all people and our planet."

The series, called Impossible Is Nothing, utilizes a documentary film style to go behind the scenes in stars' lives to discuss improvements in sports and sports culture.

In a statement, Adidas executive board member, global brands, Brian Grevy said:

"Impossible is Nothing is more than a campaign—it's our attitude. Seeing possibilities with optimism is key to achieving our purpose of changing lives through the power of sport. This attitude is what inspires us every day and is pushing us to build the future. Seeing possibilities is for everyone who wants to create a better tomorrow for all people."



The films kicked off Monday, with Beyonce, WNBA stars Candace Parker, Liz Cambage, Nneka Ogwumike, Layshia Clarendon, Chiney Ogwumike, Angel McCourty and Moriah Jefferson and soccer stars Mohamed Salah and Paul Pogba being part of the initial campaign.

Highlights of the series include the WNBA's social-justice initiatives, Lillard's focus on being a leader on and off the floor and Beyonce pushing people to find their voice in society.

Videos will continue throughout the spring and summer.