    Damian Lillard, Paul Pogba, Beyonce, More Stars to Feature in New Adidas Films

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2021

    Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard directs the offense during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Damian Lillard, Beyonce and several WNBA stars are set to feature in a new Adidas campaign meant to "shape a better future, together, for all people and our planet."

    The series, called Impossible Is Nothing, utilizes a documentary film style to go behind the scenes in stars' lives to discuss improvements in sports and sports culture.

    In a statement, Adidas executive board member, global brands, Brian Grevy said:

    "Impossible is Nothing is more than a campaign—it's our attitude.  Seeing possibilities with optimism is key to achieving our purpose of changing lives through the power of sport. This attitude is what inspires us every day and is pushing us to build the future. Seeing possibilities is for everyone who wants to create a better tomorrow for all people."

    The films kicked off Monday, with Beyonce, WNBA stars Candace Parker, Liz Cambage, Nneka OgwumikeLayshia ClarendonChiney Ogwumike, Angel McCourty and Moriah Jefferson and soccer stars Mohamed Salah and Paul Pogba being part of the initial campaign.

    Highlights of the series include the WNBA's social-justice initiatives, Lillard's focus on being a leader on and off the floor and Beyonce pushing people to find their voice in society.

    Videos will continue throughout the spring and summer.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Updated NBA Championship Odds 📊

      Looking at the best bets just one month before the playoffs 👀

      Updated NBA Championship Odds 📊
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Updated NBA Championship Odds 📊

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Should the Warriors Tank?

      @EricPincus says Golden State's recent win streak has complicated things even more ➡️

      Should the Warriors Tank?
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Should the Warriors Tank?

      Eric Pincus
      via Bleacher Report

      Bears Sign Marquise Goodwin

      Veteran WR agrees to one-year deal with Chicago after opting out of 2020 season

      Bears Sign Marquise Goodwin
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Bears Sign Marquise Goodwin

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Is LaMarcus Aldridge a Hall of Famer?

      @AndrewDBailey explains why his case may be stronger than you'd think 📲

      Is LaMarcus Aldridge a Hall of Famer?
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Is LaMarcus Aldridge a Hall of Famer?

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report