    North Texas LB Commit Willie Simmons III Killed in Shooting

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2021
    Alerted 26m ago in the B/R App

    Two high school athletes were among those killed in a shooting in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, according to Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

    The Elgin Independent School District confirmed in a statement football player Willie Simmons III and basketball player Alyssa Broderick were both fatally shot. A third woman has not been identified by police.

    Simmons signed a letter of intent with North Texas and was set to join the team this summer.

    "We are heartbroken by the news of this senseless tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick," Elgin ISD Superintendent Jodi Duron said in a statement. "The Elgin ISD community grieves the loss of these two young, promising souls."

    Simmons was a two-time unanimous First Team All-District selection at linebacker as well as a three-time Academic All-District honoree and member of the National Honor Society, per his college profile.

    "Strong, both academically and athletically, he represented the very best of Elgin ISD," Duron said.

    Police have arrested Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's office detective, in connection with the shooting, per CNN.com. Authorities said Broderick knew all three victims, although a motive is not yet known.

