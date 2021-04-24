Biggest Offseason Acquisition for Every NFL Team in 2021 so Far

0 of 32

Wade Payne/Associated Press

We're about to turn to the next chapter of the 2021 offseason. On Thursday, the NFL draft will kick off in Cleveland.

However, free agency is hardly over. There's always a wave of signings after the draft as teams try to plug the holes they couldn't fill. And while we've already seen some massive trades involving veteran quarterbacks and first-round picks, that's nothing compared to the flurry of deals we'll see come draft day.

Before we go forward, let's look back at each team's biggest move of the offseason to date. For some, biggest means exactly that. Big money. Splash signings. Others have made reasonable yet impactful signings that successful free-agency periods are truly built on. Meanwhile, a few squads played Let's Make a Deal and swung big trades.

And for a few teams with little in the way of resources, the offseason's biggest bang was more like a fizzle.