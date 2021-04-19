NFL Exec: Chase, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle Are 'All Better Than' Jeudy, Ruggs

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

We all thought the 2020 wide receiver class was special. According to one NFL executive, it's nothing compared to the 2021 crop.

The executive told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated that Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle compare favorably to Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III.

"They're different body types and styles," the executive told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. "You got the powerful, physical guy in Chase; the explosive playmaker who's incredible with the ball in his hands in Waddle; and the all-encompassing route-runner with speed and toughness, but not size, in DeVonta. They're all better than [Jerry] Jeudy and [Henry] Ruggs. [CeeDee] Lamb is right in the mix with them, but Ruggs and Jeudy are below those guys for me."

