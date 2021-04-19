    NFL Exec: Chase, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle Are 'All Better Than' Jeudy, Ruggs

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2021

    LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase makes a reception during an NFL Pro Day at LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

    We all thought the 2020 wide receiver class was special. According to one NFL executive, it's nothing compared to the 2021 crop. 

    The executive told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated that Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle compare favorably to Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III. 

    "They're different body types and styles," the executive told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. "You got the powerful, physical guy in Chase; the explosive playmaker who's incredible with the ball in his hands in Waddle; and the all-encompassing route-runner with speed and toughness, but not size, in DeVonta. They're all better than [Jerry] Jeudy and [Henry] Ruggs. [CeeDee] Lamb is right in the mix with them, but Ruggs and Jeudy are below those guys for me."

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Get Your New Bengals Gear Right Here 🛒

      Get Your New Bengals Gear Right Here 🛒
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Get Your New Bengals Gear Right Here 🛒

      Brfanatics
      via Brfanatics

      Fact or Fiction on the Latest Draft Buzz 🤔

      We try to make sense of the rumors coming out of the NFL draft's lying season 📲

      Fact or Fiction on the Latest Draft Buzz 🤔
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Fact or Fiction on the Latest Draft Buzz 🤔

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Burrow, Chad Johnson and More Bengals Unveil New Jerseys

      Burrow, Chad Johnson and More Bengals Unveil New Jerseys
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Burrow, Chad Johnson and More Bengals Unveil New Jerseys

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL's Most Likely Holdout Candidates 🚫

      Ranking the five superstars who could sit out this summer

      NFL's Most Likely Holdout Candidates 🚫
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL's Most Likely Holdout Candidates 🚫

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report