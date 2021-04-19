Video: Watch Joe Burrow, Chad Johnson and More Bengals Unveil New Jerseys

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals unveiled new uniforms for the 2021 season Monday:

The introductory video features current stars Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins and others, while also including a cameo from former player Chad Johnson.

The jerseys feature "new stripes" from the version we have seen since 2004. The white jerseys also resemble the color rush uniforms the team wore last season. Even if the changes are subtle, it's a newer look while also keeping the same style we have seen from the franchise since first introducing the stripes in 1981.

This change could help signify a new era under Burrow as the squad tries to turn things around after four straight losing seasons.

It also won't hurt the team to sell more jerseys after no player finished among the top 50 in the league in sales between March 2019 and February 2020.