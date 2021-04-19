WFT Players Who Will Be Most Impacted by 2021 NFL Draft Picks

0 of 3

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

It's impossible to know exactly who the Washington Football Team will take in the 2021 NFL draft. However, we can make some assumptions.

Washington isn't a team devoid of talent, though their seven-win 2020 season may suggest otherwise. This was, after all, a playoff team, and it's one that addressed a few notable holes in free agency. Washington added a starting-caliber quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick and a fine complementary receiver in Curtis Samuel.

This leaves the Football Team with only a few major needs that will likely become priorities early on draft weekend—set to kick off on April 29. While addressing these needs will help make Washington a stronger overall team, it will also impact players individually.

Here, we'll examine three players most likely to be impacted—positively or negatively—by Washington's 2021 draft picks.