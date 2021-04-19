2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Latest Buzz on Trey Lance, Justin Fields and More

0 of 3

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL draft is just a little more than a week away, with teams around the league attempting to finalize their draft boards and scout players one final time before making selections.

This is especially important for the San Francisco 49ers, the team owning the No. 3 overall pick with the opportunity to possibly select its next franchise quarterback.

It seems increasingly likely Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson will be the first two players off the board. That would give the Niners their choice of quarterback prospects with the third overall pick. How might general manager John Lynch and Co. be approaching their top choice?

Here is the latest on two of the top signal-callers in this year's class, Trey Lance and Justin Fields, as well as the potential for the Cincinnati Bengals to use the No. 5 pick on a pass-catcher instead of an offensive lineman.