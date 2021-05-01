Bryce Thompson NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New Orleans Saints CB

John Raoux/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 5'10 5/8"

WEIGHT: 182



POSITIVES

—Smooth backpedal with quick feet. Able to get out of breaks.

—Good in run support. Elusive and physical in block destruction when needed.

—Plays with a high motor. Routinely finishes the play around the ball.

—Doesn’t panic with the ball in the air.

—Catches ball w/ hands.



NEGATIVES

—Open field tackling can be an issue. Takes poor angles to the ball-carrier.

—Does below average job tackling. Can melt off or give poor effort on too many tackles.



2020 STATISTICS

10 Games: 36 Tackles, 2 INT, 2 PBU, 1 TD, 1 FR, 1 FF



NOTES

—28 starts for Vols defense.

OVERALL

Thompson is a cover first cornerback with the ability to align in multiple positions in the defensive backfield. He shows very good football intelligence and instincts when it comes to playing routes in front of him. His read and react ability works great. He is hesitant at times when it comes to tackling. On top of taking poor angles at times,

Thompson repetitively makes business decisions and avoids high collisions; with the attempts to ankle bite. Thompson has the ability to play in both man and zone schemes. Though he only has average length and size, he is able to compete and hold his own against bigger receivers. His ball skills are what separate Thompson; with the ability to pluck the ball out of the air.

GRADE: 6.9/10 (Career Backup/Rotational Player—Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 184/300

POSITION RANK: CB24

PRO COMPARISON: Kyle Fuller

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

