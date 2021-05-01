    Bryce Thompson NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New Orleans Saints CB

    Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) looks for room to get around Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson (20) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     5'10 5/8"

    WEIGHT: 182


    POSITIVES

    —Smooth backpedal with quick feet. Able to get out of breaks.

    —Good in run support. Elusive and physical in block destruction when needed.

    —Plays with a high motor. Routinely finishes the play around the ball.

    —Doesn’t panic with the ball in the air.

    —Catches ball w/ hands.


    NEGATIVES

    —Open field tackling can be an issue. Takes poor angles to the ball-carrier.

    —Does below average job tackling. Can melt off or give poor effort on too many tackles.


    2020 STATISTICS

    10 Games: 36 Tackles, 2 INT, 2 PBU, 1 TD, 1 FR, 1 FF


    NOTES

    28 starts for Vols defense.

    OVERALL

    Thompson is a cover first cornerback with the ability to align in multiple positions in the defensive backfield. He shows very good football intelligence and instincts when it comes to playing routes in front of him. His read and react ability works great. He is hesitant at times when it comes to tackling. On top of taking poor angles at times,

    Thompson repetitively makes business decisions and avoids high collisions; with the attempts to ankle bite. Thompson has the ability to play in both man and zone schemes. Though he only has average length and size, he is able to compete and hold his own against bigger receivers. His ball skills are what separate Thompson; with the ability to pluck the ball out of the air.

    GRADE: 6.9/10 (Career Backup/Rotational Player—Round 5)

    OVERALL RANK184/300

    POSITION RANK: CB24

    PRO COMPARISON: Kyle Fuller

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

