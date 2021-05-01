Jake Curhan NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks OT

Young Kwak/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'5 7/8"

WEIGHT: 316



POSITIVES

—Very good snap timing and light feet that give him a puncher's chance against speed off the edge.

—Plenty of girth and size with a large wingspan to present a legitimate obstacle for defenders to work around.

—Plays with a ton of energy and conviction with unexpected play speed given his athletic limitations.

—Active, alert eyes that snap off dual reads and multiple threats to decipher slants and twists.

—Solid timing and pop with his hands to deliver jolt on contact.

—Capable of absorbing the bull rush with his large frame and formidable upper-body mass.

NEGATIVES

—Lumbering mover when tracking down second-level targets with poor change of direction.

—Top-heavy build that negates his balance when having to dynamically transfer his weight side-to-side.

—Marginal ability to sustain and steer in the run game with high pad level and stiffness in his lower half.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

—Energetic playing style teeters on wild and unrestrained.

—Steps under himself on attempted scoop blocks to his left, limiting his effectiveness to cover up penetration.

2020 STATISTICS

—Started all six games at left tackle.

NOTES

—40 career game appearances with 40 starts, all at right tackle.

—Grew up on the slopes skiing and playing basketball until picking up football as a freshman in high school.

—Invited and participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl.

OVERALL

Curhan is a four-year starter with a broad frame, top-heavy build, solid length and a large wingspan. He is surprisingly light on his feet with an impressive feel for timing the snap to fire out of his stance and get into his pass set. Curhan does a nice job impeding the pass rush using his big body, substantial reach and good timing to strike and widen rushers on contact with his punch.

He processes line games efficiently and gets his hands on defenders quickly in the run game with active feet and the girth to generate some initial movement on angle-drive blocks. Curhan is a limited athlete with a consistently high pad level that causes him to struggle with his control at the point of attack, resulting in him falling off blocks and scrambling to stay attached to shifty defenders.

He has the smarts, experience and craftiness to work around his limitations, and if he can learn to play guard, he has a chance to boost his value and earn a roster spot with spot starter potential down the road.

GRADE: 6.3/10 (Round 7)

OVERALL RANK: 265/300

POSITION RANK: OT23

PRO COMPARISON: Poor man's Rob Havenstein

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

