Chandon Herring NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans OT

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'6 3/4"

WEIGHT: 307



POSITIVES

—Broad shoulders with an athletic, muscular build and well-rounded thickness throughout his frame

—Solid core strength to strain through contact and anchor against the bull-rush

—Shows some juice in a straight line to beat defenders to the spot as a run-blocker

—Comfortable and smooth zone combo blocker with adequate movement skills to climb and locate backers

—Can hook and scoop shaded defenders with sufficient initial burst out of his stance to get to his spot

—Works hard to reset hands after initial placement is off

NEGATIVES

—Upright, lumbering playing style with stiffness in his hips that restricts his ability to redirect in space

—Feet struggle to stay connected to his eyes and is routinely tardy on connecting to moving targets

—Easily moved off of his spot in pass protection by basic stutters and hesitations

—Inaccurate, wide hand placement allows defenders to gain control of his chest with ease

Video Play Button Videos you might like

—Stood up and stalemated on angle-drive blocks without the leverage to hit, lift and drive stout run-defenders



2020 STATISTICS

—11 starts at three positions (four at right tackle, five at right guard and two at left guard)

NOTES

—24 career starts at three positions (11 at right guard, nine at left guard and four at right tackle)

—Was on Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks list” with a 410 bench press, 380 clean and 285 snatch

—Turns 25 years old in October

OVERALL

Herring is a physical specimen with an impressive build, weight-room performance/habits and linear burst that he used to patch up multiple positions in BYU’s zone-based run scheme over the last two seasons. He plays with a consistently high pad level, erratic hand placement and a disjointed playing style that saps his ability to sink his hips and dynamically transfer his weight to locate or uproot moving targets as a run- and pass-blocker.

He shows the motor on tape to strain, scrap and work to gain leverage on his opponent, but there are some glaring issues with his body mechanics and technique that need to be overhauled before he can see an NFL field.

GRADE: 5.9/10 (PFA)

OVERALL RANK: 293/300

POSITION RANK: OT25

PRO COMPARISON: Kyle Murphy

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

