    49ers' Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch to Attend Trey Lance's Pro Day Before NFL Draft

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2021

    North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance rushes against Central Arkansas in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota State won 39-28. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    The San Francisco 49ers will continue performing their due diligence ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

    NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch will attend North Dakota State's second pro day to watch Bison star Trey Lance.

    ESPN's Dan Graziano provided more context, explaining how the pro day is part of a longer pre-draft process with Lance: 

    It seems likely San Francisco will select a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick, even with Jimmy Garoppolo still under contract. A team generally doesn't swap first-round picks and give up its next two first-rounders unless it's attempting to find its quarterback of the future.

    The intrigue stems from who will arrive in the Bay Area.

    Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is the consensus favorite for the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1, and a similar opinion has coalesced about the New York Jets and BYU star Zach Wilson.

    Between that and the fact the 49ers already traded up, there's little need for Shanahan and Lynch to engage in any of the subterfuge often common for NFL personnel around the draft. San Francisco will have its choice of Lance, Justin Fields or Mac Jones.

    Fields got the nod in the B/R NFL Scouting Department's most recent mock draft, and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projected Jones to be the guy. But there's little reason to believe the franchise's interest in Lance is anything but genuine and would signal a continued level of indecision.

    The Niners got a look at Jones in late March and sent representatives to Ohio State's second pro day to watch Fields. Now, it's Lance's turn.

