    Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. Day-to-Day After Abdominal Injury Diagnosed as Strain

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) runs the base during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is considered day-to-day after being diagnosed with a mild abdominal strain.  

    Acuna went down in Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs and played just 46 of his team's 60 games during the shortened 2020 campaign.

    When healthy, Acuna is one of Atlanta's leaders and a primary reason expectations were high entering the 2021 season. He was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2018 and then won a Silver Slugger award in 2019 and 2020.

    He slashed .280/.365/.518 with 41 home runs, 101 RBI and 37 stolen bases during the last full season in 2019 and has followed with a 419/.486/.887 slash line with seven home runs and 16 RBI in 16 games this year.

    While the Braves don't have any replacement options who can realistically do what Acuna does on a daily basis, look for Guillermo Heredia or Ehire Adrianza to play right field if he is sidelined.

