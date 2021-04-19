49ers Players Who Will Be Most Impacted by 2021 NFL Draft Picks

0 of 3

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

The NFL draft is a time of hope for fans and a cause for celebration among prospects beginning their NFL journey. It can also be a pivotal time in the lives of league veterans already on rosters.

"I was like, 'Oh, wow, OK," quarterback Aaron Rodgers told NFL Media's Kyle Brandt of when the Green Bay Packers traded up for Jordan Love in last year's draft.

Rodgers knew the Packers had just drafted his successor, potentially putting a cap on his remaining time in Green Bay. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may have had a similar reaction last month when the 49ers traded up to the No. 3 pick in the draft.

San Francisco's move to No. 3 can only mean it's targeting a quarterback, and the clock is probably already ticking on the 29-year-old's time as the team's starter.

Here, we'll take a close look at Garoppolo's situation and the players most likely to be impacted—both positively and negatively—by the upcoming draft.