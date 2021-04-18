    Red Sox Legend Ted Williams to Be Commemorated with 9 NFT Cards

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2021

    Ted Williams of Boston Red Sox in action in 1941. (AP Photo)
    Associated Press

    The daughter of MLB Hall of Famer Ted Williams is authorizing the auction of nine digital trading cards that honor the Boston Red Sox legend.

    Claudia Williams told the Associated Press' Jimmy Golen she reached out to Brazilian illustrator Andre Maciel about creating the design of the non-fungible tokens.

    "My life's goal is to keep my dad as relevant and inspirational as ever," she said. "I want to leave his legacy behind when his last surviving child is gone."

    The digital cards will be numbered from 1-9. The last card will be one-of-a-kind, and its sale will include an autographed bat, autographed pictures and the opportunity to stay at a house in Vermont where Williams lived.

    Williams is widely considered one of the greatest hitters in baseball history. He retired with a .344 career batting average and was the last player to finish a full season with a .400 average, reaching .406 in 1941.

