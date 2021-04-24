Brewers' Christian Yelich to Undergo MRI on Back Injury After Hitting 'Plateau'

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich's ailing back continues to be a problem without a clear answer.

Manager Craig Counsell told reporters Saturday the team sent Yelich back to Milwaukee for an MRI because he's "unfortunately hit a bit of a plateau" in his comeback attempt.

The injury originally occurred during an April 11 game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Yelich was removed after his second at-bat with what was initially deemed as back soreness.

Milwaukee placed Yelich on the injured list April 17.

Yelich has mostly been able to avoid major injuries during his career, averaging 143 games from 2014 to 2019 before playing 58 of 60 possible games during the shortened 2020 campaign.

Milwaukee also suffers without Yelich considering his impact on the field. The 2018 MVP finished second in voting for the award in 2019, winning the National League batting title in each season.

After a down 2020, he has played well when healthy in 2021 with a .333 batting average and .459 on-base percentage in nine games.

Billy McKinney should continue to see action in left field, although the entire lineup will need to be productive with Yelich unavailable.