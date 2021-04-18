    Former Houston LB Zamar Kirven Charged with Double Murder After Shooting

    Houston linebacker Zamar Kirven (15) celebrates his interception with linebacker Terrance Edgeston during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Memphis, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Former University of Houston football player Zamar Kirven has been charged with murder after a shooting that killed 22-year-old Sabion Kubitza and 20-year-old Jacob Ybarra, per Rosemond Crown and Katy Mendez of KWTX.

    The McLennan County (Texas) Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place at about 2 a.m. Sunday morning and that the victims may have been asleep at the time.

    Police said Kirven knew the victims and played high school football with both men.

    Kirven played three seasons for Houston at linebacker after joining the program as a 2-star recruit out of Mart, Texas. He entered the transfer portal in December after he was reportedly kicked off the team for a violation of team rules, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle.

    Kirven appeared in three of his team's first six games in 2020 before leaving the program. He saw action in 17 games over his first two years, making five starts in 2019.

