Jay Bruce to Retire After 14 MLB Seasons with Reds, Mets, Yankees, More

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

New York Yankees first baseman Jay Bruce announced Sunday he will retire after the game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The three-time All-Star released a statement:

Bruce was the Yankees' starting first baseman for Opening Day after an injury to Luke Voit but has increasingly been phased out of the lineup. He has not played since Wednesday's loss to the Toronto Blue Jays and is slashing .118/.231/.235 with one home run and three runs batted in this season.

The Yankees have been starting DJ LeMahieu at first base following the acquisition of Rougned Odor, who has been starting at second since being acquired from the Texas Rangers.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he expects Voit to return in the next two or three weeks, which would have further limited Bruce's playing time.

Bruce played for the Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, Cleveland, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies and Yankees in his 14 MLB seasons. He had his greatest success with the Reds, earning All-Star appearances in 2011, 2012 and 2016 and winning two Silver Sluggers in 2012 and 2013.

After being a consistent slugger in the outfield over the first decade of his career, Bruce struggled to continue producing into his 30s. He didn't top 30 home runs after 2017 and slashed .212/.280/.439 after the beginning of the 2018 season.