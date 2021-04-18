Fantasy Baseball 2021: Notable Pickups to Target on Waiver-Wire for Week 4

0 of 3

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd has been a peculiar hurler for fantasy baseball players to evaluate for most of his career.

Boyd typically is not on the winning side of ball games, but he carries the potential to record high strikeout totals.

Early on in the 2021 season, the southpaw has put together everything to earn a pair of wins in three starts.

Boyd and JT Brubaker of the Pittsburgh Pirates have proved to be valuable fantasy contributors in their first few starts, which makes them two of the top waiver-wire candidates for the next week.

Meanwhile, in the relief pitcher category, Lou Trivino emerged as the Oakland Athletics' top closer candidate with Trevor Rosenthal on the injured list.

Some pickup combination of Boyd, Brubaker and Trivino could provide the boost that pushes your fantasy team to victories in the coming weeks.