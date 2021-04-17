    Bo Nix, Team Auburn Beat Team Tigers 17-3 in 2021 Auburn Spring Game

    Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes the ball during the A-Day spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
    Julie Bennett/Associated Press

    Team Auburn defeated Team Tigers 17-3 during the school's spring game Saturday afternoon. 

    The program's first-team offense and defense comprised Team Auburn. 

    Starting quarterback Bo Nix finished 12-of-20 through the air for 112 yards and a touchdown, leading the team on three first-half scoring drives (the game was just 32 minutes long, with eight-minute quarters). 

    "I thought the quarterbacks made some good decisions," new head coach Bryan Harsin said afterward on the ESPN+ broadcast. "That's something you want to see. Good in the red zone."

    Wideout Elijah Canion was the recipient of Nix's touchdown toss, while running back Tank Bigsby had 46-yard touchdown run (but also lost a fumble). 

    Second-team quarterback Dematrius Davis also turned heads with his athleticism.

    Auburn's defense looked ready for the season, with the first-team unit stifling the second-team offense and the second-team defenders holding their own against Nix and the first-team offense. 

    "They played fast; they got to the ball," Harsin noted. "We had some turnovers, which was good."

    All eyes will be on Harsin and his incoming philosophy. The first-year Tigers head coach already showed a departure from the Gus Malzahn era, with more quarterback snaps under center and a greater emphasis on power football (there were even some three-tight end sets). 

    It's hard to truly gauge a team or its head coach in a spring game, with the regular season nearly five months away. But it's clear Auburn will have a new look on offense, with a greater emphasis on powering the ball between the tackles. 

    The defense should be solid. If Nix and the offense adjust to the new philosophy, Auburn could be a dangerous team yet again. 

