Seahawks Rumors: Seattle 'High on Freddie Swain' to Complement Metcalf, Lockett

Already boasting an elite pair of wide receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the Seattle Seahawks are reportedly counting on Freddie Swain to make it a trio in 2021.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks are "high" on Swain as a complementary piece to Metcalf and Lockett.

Fowler noted Seattle had interest in Marquise Goodwin, but he signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears on Friday.

In addition to missing out on Goodwin, the Seahawks also lost David Moore to the Carolina Panthers in free agency. Moore ranked third on the team with 47 targets, 417 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in 2020.

Metcalf (1,303 yards) and Lockett (1,054 yards) were one of three teammate duos wherein both players reached 1,000 yards last season. Travis Kelce (1,416 yards) and Tyreek Hill (1,276 yards) of the Kansas City Chiefs and DJ Moore (1,193 yards) and Robby Anderson (1,096 yards) of the Carolina Panthers also accomplished the feat.

Seattle will likely look to in-house contributors as it tries to build on last year's 12-win campaign. The team doesn't have a first-round draft pick in 2021 because of the Jamal Adams trade with the New York Jets, and it has only three overall (Nos. 56, 129 and 250).

Swain was a sixth-round pick last year by Seattle out of the University of Florida. The 22-year-old appeared in all 16 regular-season games, including a lone start in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers.

But Swain's time on the field was still limited. He didn't play more than 45 percent of the offensive snaps in a single game.

He finished the season with 21 targets, 13 receptions, 159 yards and two touchdowns.