NASCAR at Richmond 2021: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

The NASCAR Cup Series completes its first run through its circuit of short tracks Sunday at Richmond Raceway.

The Toyota Owners 400 ends a three-race stretch on the shortest tracks in NASCAR. Joey Logano won on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway and Martin Truex Jr. captured first at Martinsville Speedway.

Truex won two of the past three races at Richmond. Those results landed him the title of betting favorite for Sunday afternoon's competition.

Brad Keselowski is the defending champion at the track. He is one of the many top drivers still looking for his first race victory of 2021.

Toyota Owners 400 Information

Date: Sunday, April 18

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: FoxSports.com or Fox Sports app

Starting Lineup

Odds

Martin Truex Jr.: +400 (bet $100 to win $400)

Denny Hamlin: +600

Kyle Larson: +700

Brad Keselowski: +750

Chase Elliott: +850

Joey Logano: +850

Kyle Busch: +900

Kevin Harvick: +1100

Ryan Blaney: +1600

Via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

Truex comes into Richmond as the driver to beat.

The Joe Gibbs Racing team member is the only competitor with two Cup Series wins in 2021, and he has been dominant on short tracks recently. Truex has five first-place finishes at Martinsville and Richmond since the start of the 2019 season.

The prolonged success makes Truex one of the best bets for the Sunday's race. The No. 19 car starts on the pole, and he has plenty of experience running up front on short tracks.

Truex has 12 top-10 finishes and six top-five placings at Richmond in 29 starts. He finished second behind Keselowski in September. He does not carry much value outside of a top-three finish prop, but that could be worth the wager since he has two wins and a second-place mark in his previous three trips to Richmond.

Keselowski is among the challengers attempting to dethrone Truex as king of the Virginia short tracks. The No. 2 car driver beat out Truex at Richmond in September, and he boasts similar stats as Truex with 12 top-10 finishes and six spots in the top five.

With seven winners locked into the playoff field, Keselowski and other drivers used to being at the top of the Cup Series need to show a bit of urgency in getting to Victory Lane.

It is not time to panic yet, but if we continue to see variety in race winners, some notable names may not make the 16-driver postseason field through points. Kevin Harvick is among the group of winless drivers, but he has yet to show the winning speed that helped him trade wins with Denny Hamlin in 2020.

Harvick has not finished above ninth in the past three races, and he failed to land in the top three of any competition in 2021. In 2020, Harvick had two wins and two more top-three finishes through the first 10 races of the season.

There is still time for the Stewart-Haas Racing crew to figure things out, but until then, Harvick will be further up the odds chart than he was last season. At +1100 to win and -175 to finish in the top 10, Harvick could be a driver to pinpoint in prop bets.

Kyle Busch is another driver to watch, as he won both Richmond races in 2018 and has four top-10 placings in 2021.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from NASCAR.com.

