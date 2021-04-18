MLB Overreactions to 2021 Season Thus Far

2 of 5

The San Diego Padres loaded up in the offseason in an attempt to compete with their NL West rivals to the north, and the team became one of the favorites to challenge the defending World Series champions for the National League crown. But the narrative all spring has been that their efforts, while valid and good, may not be enough to catch one of the best baseball teams ever assembled.

To be fair, it may be impossible for any team in Major League Baseball to catch the Dodgers.

But so far, the results have been underwhelming. After taking three of four from the Arizona Diamondbacks to start the season, the Friars lost two of three against the rebuilding San Francisco Giants. They swept the Texas Rangers, but then split a four-game series with the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Padres returned home to host the Dodgers for the first time this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. came off the injured list. The Petco Park crowd chanted "Beat L.A." before the first pitch was even thrown.

Then came one of the more thrilling, intense games you'll see in April. The Dodgers defeated the Padres 11-6 in 12 innings. Manager Dave Roberts said it felt like a playoff game and he was "spent emotionally" when it was over.

The Padres have struggled with runners in scoring position and illustrated that Friday night. At the end of Saturday, San Diego was hitting just .216 with runners in scoring position. The Padres are also making a lot of costly defensive errors. Their -4.4 defensive ranking is a bad number for a team with so much money dedicated to its infield.

Maybe the Padres can't catch the Dodgers. Maybe they will in the regular season. It's too early to draw those kinds of conclusions. But here is one conclusion we can draw: It's going to be a fun summer in Southern California as the rivalry continues to heat up and two of the best teams in baseball go toe-to-toe in the NL West.