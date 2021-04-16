T-Wolves, Lynx, More to Auction Social Justice Shirts for Daunte Wright Fund

Craig Lassig/Associated Press

The Minnesota Lynx, Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets will be auctioning off "WITH LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL" warm-up shirts signed by players on all five teams to benefit the Daunte Wright Memorial Fund. Coaches from the Lynx and Timberwolves also signed shirts as well.

The proceeds benefit the family of Wright, a 20-year-old Black man killed by police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, during a traffic stop Sunday, April 11.

As of 5:45 p.m. ET on Friday, the GoFundMe page showed that roughly $844,000 had been raised, with the purpose explained below:

"All funds raised through this site will go towards covering funeral and burial expenses, mental health and grief counseling for Daunte's family, to help the Wright family in their fight for justice, and to provide support for family. 100 percent of the funds raised on this site will go to the Wright family."

NBA players wore the aforementioned warm-up shirts prior to the T-Wolves hosting the Nets and Bucks on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, and that's also the plan for the Heat matchup Friday.

The Lynx haven't had the opportunity to wear the pregame shirts yet with their 2021 WNBA season starting at home Friday, May 14 against the Phoenix Mercury. However, fifteen players and coaches on the team signed shirts for the auction.

A total of 63 T-shirts are available by following this link. The starting bid for each shirt is $200, and some items have already received some action, with Nets forward Kevin Durant's shirt notably bid up to $500.