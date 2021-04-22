The 6 WWE Stars Who Could Realistically Beat Roman Reigns in the Next Year

1 of 6

The obvious answer is usually the correct one.

Roman Reigns is afraid of Daniel Bryan, and that has been established throughout their rivalry. While The Head of the Table has defeated The Yes! Man three times, all three include a heavy asterisks.

If Bryan can get Reigns to fight him one-on-one without Jey Uso or Paul Heyman in the way, he could well dethrone The Head of the Table. It would not be a surprise just as it wouldn't have been if Bryan had won the universal title at WrestleMania 37.

Reigns and Bryan have intense chemistry that led to their matches at Fastlane and WrestleMania being among the best of 2021 already. This is a contest that can be revisited, even if The Yes! Man must first overcome Edge.

The universal champion has a type. His worst rivals are not those who try to match his power or speed but those who challenge him in ways he cannot match.

He cannot keep up with the technical offense of Bryan, who has repeatedly wrestled him to the mat. He even made him tap out at Fastlane while the referee was knocked out. There is no better technician in the world today than The Yes! Man.

It would be a special moment to have Bryan get one last opportunity at the top. He has won almost every championship in WWE, but one last run before he moves into a part-time role would be a wonderful cherry on top of a legendary career.