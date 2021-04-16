Top Free Agents Who Can Help Needy MLB Teams

0 of 8

Nick Wass/Associated Press

For some players, free agency never ended.

Some big names are still looking for employment with the 2021 season underway. These players remain unsigned for any number of reasons, whether it's age, health or a recent decline in production.

While it's early in the new MLB season for teams to start thinking blockbuster deal, some of these players might be able to plug holes for needy MLB clubs. Any number of teams could use a bat or pitching of some kind, especially because COVID-19 is still having an impact on personnel and roster management.

General managers looking for new blood to breathe life into their teams might be considering some of the following names.

Note: Yasiel Puig was not considered for this article because he is facing an ongoing sexual assault lawsuit that has cast an enormous cloud over his future, with a front-office source telling ESPN's John Barr "Nobody wants the headache" as far as Puig is concerned. He already had some trouble garnering interest as a free agent last season as it is.