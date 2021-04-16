Patience or Panic on All 30 MLB Teams' Worst Early 2021 Slump

1 of 6

Mike Carlson/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles: SS Freddy Galvis



Stats: 42 PA, 25 OPS+, .162/.244/.189, 1 XBH, 14 K

After trading Jose Iglesias, the Orioles gave Galvis a one-year, $1.5 million contract to plug a glaring hole at shortstop. The 31-year-old has never been a star offensively, showing some playable power but posting a sub-.300 on-base percentage for his career. His numbers so far have been brutal, and the underlying metrics are equally troubling. With no viable in-house replacement, the shortstop position could be a revolving door in 2021.

Verdict: Panic

Boston Red Sox: 1B Bobby Dalbec



Stats: 34 PA, 55 OPS+, .194/.265/.290, 3 XBH, 12 K

Strikeouts are always going to be a big piece of the puzzle with Dalbec. He whiffed 39 times in 92 plate appearances in his debut last year, and he had 21 strikeouts in 53 trips to the plate this spring. The key is producing enough over-the-fence power to balance the scales. He hasn't done that so far, but an excellent barrel rate (95th percentile) provides reason for optimism. If he continues to struggle, the Red Sox could give Michael Chavis a longer look after he turned in an equally impressive spring.

Verdict: Patience

New York Yankees: SP Corey Kluber



Stats: 3 GS, 0-1, 6.10 ERA, 2.23 WHIP, 7 BB, 12 K

"I'm as frustrated as everybody with the results on the scoreboard, so to speak, but I can tell things are going in the right direction," Kluber told reporters after his most recent start Wednesday.

The two-time Cy Young winner has yet to pitch beyond the fourth inning in three starts, tallying a combined 10.1 innings on the year. With 16 hits allowed, he has surrendered a .372 opponents' batting average, and it's hard to spin that in a positive light. He'll get a few more starts before the Yankees consider pulling the plug, but he has simply been far too hittable in the early going to think he'll quickly right the ship.

Verdict: Panic

Tampa Bay Rays: SP Ryan Yarbrough



Stats: 3 GS, 0-2, 6.48 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 2 BB, 11 K

With Blake Snell and Charlie Morton both departing during the offseason, the Rays were counting on Yarbrough to be the No. 2 guy behind ace Tyler Glasnow. The left-hander threw 5.2 scoreless innings in his season debut, but he's been knocked around in his last two starts. He allowed four straight hits during a four-run fourth inning Tuesday against a middling Rangers lineup. His strong debut and the fact that the bulk of the damage against him has come in two messy innings is a glass-half-full way to look at things.

Verdict: Patience

Toronto Blue Jays: LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.



Stats: 38 PA, 9 OPS+, .167/.211/.167, 0 XBH, 10 K

The Blue Jays appeared to have a budding star on their hands when Gurriel followed up a strong 2019 season by hitting .308/.348/.534 with 11 home runs and a 139 OPS+ last season. The sample size is small, but his hard-hit rate has plummeted by 7.1 percent from the 91st to the 53rd percentile, and the rest of his advanced metrics have taken a similar swan dive. With Randal Grichuk hitting well, the Blue Jays might have to consider benching Gurriel once George Springer returns from the injured list.

Verdict: Panic