Ranking the NFL's Most Likely Teams to Land Justin Fields After 2nd Pro Day

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields may represent a pivot point in the 2021 NFL draft. Most expect Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson to be the first two players off the board on April 29 in Cleveland, with another quarterback being drafted at No. 3.

Could that quarterback be Fields? It's possible. However, Alabama's Mac Jones and North Dakota State's Trey Lance also have to be considered in the mix. And if the San Francisco 49ers don't select Fields with the third selection, the 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist could become a target for teams looking to move up for a quarterback.

Fields had his second pro day Wednesday. After he impressed with a 4.44-second 40-yard-dash at his first pro day, his second pro day was more akin to a private throwing session for those in attendance.

"NFL teams wanted some throws and some things that they wanted to see. ... Less of a scripted pro day and more of 'here's what the teams want to see that we can show them to answer some questions,'" NFL Networks Mike Garafolo said (via Andrew Mason of DNVR Sports and Mile High Sports).

So which teams are the most likely to come out of the 2021 draft with Fields? Using factors like draft position, team needs and any relevant buzz, we'll rank the top options here.