NFL Teams That Should Not Try to Select Their Future QB in the 2021 Draft

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Not every team should try to find its long-term quarterback answer in the 2021 NFL draft.

Sometimes, the cost just isn't worth it for teams that don't sit in the top five of an upcoming draft that projects to have four or five first-round signal-callers. Last year, once the three top prospects were off the board, teams in need knew to call it quits. In 2019, Washington at 15th overall didn't, and Dwayne Haskins Jr. is already off the roster.

There isn't a hard cutoff every year, but the cost of moving up to guarantee one of the top four passers in this draft is just too much. And that baseline price has already been set after San Francisco sent a trio of first-round picks to Miami to move from 12th to third.

The following teams are either out of range, have a worthwhile stopgap solution or a combination of both and should sit out the quarterback crunch for at least this year.