Zach Wilson Rumors: Jets Have '0 Issues' with QB's Shoulder After 2019 Surgery

The New York Jets aren't concerned about lingering effects from Zach Wilson's shoulder surgery in January 2019, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Based on info they’ve received from trusted medical sources, zero issues about Wilson’s shoulder," Rapoport reported of the Jets' confidence surrounding the health of the BYU star.

The Salt Lake Tribune's Jay Drew reported in February 2019 that Wilson had undergone a procedure on his right shoulder "to correct a condition that has plagued him since high school."

During media day ahead of the 2019 season, Wilson explained the issue:

"It always felt great in games. The problem was coming into practice the next Monday. I just felt terrible. I don't know if it was getting landed on — I don’t think it was from throwing because in a game you don’t throw nearly as much as you do in practice. So I would go into Mondays and I could barely lift my arm up because I was getting driven down on my right shoulder, and guys were landing on me."

As a sophomore, the Draper, Utah, native threw for 2,382 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in nine appearances. His completion percentage (62.4) and passer rating (130.8) had fallen from the year before. It seems reasonable to wonder whether the surgery impacted his performance.

Wilson's shoulder didn't seem to bother him during his breakout junior season. He finished with 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and only three interceptions. His 196.4 passer rating tied for the sixth-highest in FBS history.

The Jets are looking for a new quarterback after having traded Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. ESPN's Adam Schefter gave the strong impression Wilson will be New York's new QB of the future:

Given what the franchise will be investing in Wilson, general manager Joe Douglas and the front office will surely have gotten whatever assurances they can regarding his long-term health.

That's because swinging and missing on a quarterback with a top-five pick can have disastrous results not only for the team but also for the person responsible for making the selection.