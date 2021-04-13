MLB NRFI Night in America Week 2 Features 4 Stone Cold Hermo Locks for Tuesday

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Tonight and every Tuesday during the MLB season is NRFI Night in America, and we are locked in.

What's an NRFI? It's a baseball betting proposition that stands for "no-run first inning," in which you bet there will be zero runs scored in the first frame.

This week has been unreal. As those who follow me on Twitter @TroyHermo know, we have been on fire. After our bankroll-depleting Clayton Kershaw loss last NRFI Night in America, I was devastated. But rebounding from setbacks has been a big part of my life. So I hit the stats even harder and went on a 14-4 NRFI run. I'm 20-10 on the season and ready for NRFI Night in America. What a card to dig through. Lots of investment opportunities for NRFI nation.

We are the most vibey sports betting nation on the planet. Betting NRFIs is the most patriotic thing you can do. It's America's bet on America's game, light juice, little sweat, we cash, no more waiting around for long baseball games. It's 20 minutes. Every pitch matters. Every at-bat is crucial. It's the perfect bet.

And don't forget that every Tuesday I'll sift through the first-inning stats and hitter analysis to give the best plays available on the card. You can also follow my daily plays in the B/R Betting community section. Odds for every NRFI line can be found on DraftKings.

NRFI of the Week: The Hermo Hammer Lock

5-Unit Play: Cleveland (Shane Bieber) at Chicago White Sox (Lucas Giolito) -162

Cy Biebs had a 0.75 first-inning ERA in 2020 and has a 3.41 lifetime first-inning ERA. In eight matchups against the White Sox, he is 6-2 NRFI-wise. NRFI nation loves that.

Bieber had a rough start to 2021, giving up two first-inning runs at the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day. Ouch. He came back strong in his second start, looking like the old Cy Biebs, and it gives me full confidence in this one.

Giolito's stats are rough. He has a 5.86 career first-inning ERA. His 6.00 first-inning ERA in 2020 is shocking considering how dominant he was. This year in two starts he is perfect in the first inning with five strikeouts and looks like the ace he was last year. In seven career starts against Cleveland, Giolito sports a 6-1 NRFI record.

4-Unit Play: Chicago Cubs (Kyle Hendricks) at Milwaukee Brewers (Brandon Woodruff) -118

The Scoop

Hendricks had a 1.50 first-inning ERA in 2020.

Hendricks has an 18-6 NRFI record versus the Brewers.

Woodruff's first-inning ERAs: 2.76 career, 0.69 in 2020, 0.00 in two 2021 starts. Unstoppable and lockable.

2-Unit Play: Washington Nationals (Stephen Strasburg) at St. Louis Cardinals (Jack Flaherty) -117

The Scoop

Strasburg has a 3.98 career first-inning ERA.

Strasburg threw six shutout innings in his 2021 debut.

Flaherty is a NRFI nation fan favorite with a 2.92 career first-inning ERA.

Flaherty has a 1-1 NRFI record in 2021, but expect him to get things turned around in his first home start.

1-Unit Play: New York Yankees (Jameson Taillon) at Toronto Blue Jays (Hyun Jin Ryu) -106

The Scoop

Taillon has a 4.01 career first-inning ERA, but this year in one start he is perfect.

Ryu in five starts against the Yanks has a 4-1 NRFI record.

Ryu's first-inning ERAs: 3.88 career, 2.25 in 2020, 0.00 in two 2021 starts.

Those stat lines are what every NRFI bettor loves to see.

2021 NRFI record: 20-10

2021 Hermo Hammer Lock record: 1-1