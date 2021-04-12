    Randy Moss' Son Thaddeus Reportedly Claimed by Bengals After Being Waived by WFT

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIApril 12, 2021
    Washington tight end Thaddeus Moss (46) jogs during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    Alex Brandon/Associated Press

    Tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of Randy Moss, has been claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals after he was waived by Washington, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 

    Moss was released by Washington on Friday, having signed with the team last season after going undrafted out of LSU. 

    Doctors learned at the 2020 NFL scouting combine that Moss had fractured his fifth metatarsal in his foot, an injury that required surgery and a recovery period of almost eight weeks, per ESPN's John Keim. He was on Washington's injured reserve list as a rookie.

    According to Keim, Washington's decision to waive the tight end was about his production, not his injury. 

    The Bengals and the New England Patriots were reportedly among teams that reached out to Moss after he went undrafted, but he chose Washington because the team was the first to call, per Keim

    Now in Cincinnati after all, he'll reunite with his college quarterback, Joe Burrow. During his final year at LSU, Moss helped the Tigers to a national championship by collecting 570 yards and four touchdowns on 47 passes with Burrow on the other end of those balls.

    He'll slot into a tight end room that includes Drew Sample, C.J. Uzomah, Mason Schreck and Mitchell Wilcox. 

