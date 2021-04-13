ONE on TNT II: Main Card Predictions

0 of 2

Image provided by ONE Championship

ONE Championship returns to TNT on Wednesday evening with a sparse but compelling fight card.

The aptly titled ONE on TNT II event, which will air at 10 p.m. ET, will be topped by a lightweight title fight between increasingly impressive champion Christian Lee and Russian knockout artist Timofey Nastyukhin.

Lee will be looking to defend his title with a sixth consecutive win, while Nastyukhin will be keen to build on the momentum of recent defeats of Eddie Alvarez and Pieter Buist.

The ONE on TNT II card was originally expected to be co-headlined by a featherweight fight between former champion Martin Nguyen and rising contender Kim Jae Woong, but that fell through due to the promotion's health and safety protocols.

The two-fight main card will now be rounded out by a muay thai firefight between California's Janet Todd, who holds the ONE atomweight kickboxing title, and ultra-experienced Norwegian Anne Line Hogstad.

Here's what you can expect from this intriguing doubleheader on TNT.