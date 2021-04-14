Prospects for Browns to Avoid in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns and the NFL draft don't have the greatest history, but the team's recent moves are quickly rectifying that.

While the Browns made some flashy signings in the last two offseasons, the current playoff team has found plenty of foundational players through the draft. Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and Nick Chubb are all "homegrown" talents.

There have been some underwhelming picks too, though. Early returns on Greedy Williams and Grant Delpit have been disappointing thanks to injuries. Austin Corbett—the 33rd overall selection in 2018—was traded to the Rams for a fifth-rounder.

Now that the Browns have established themselves as playoff contenders, the spotlight on these picks will shine brighter. Finding legitimate contributors in the draft could be the difference between a Super Bowl run and sitting at home watching after Wild Card Weekend.

That makes targeting players who might not fit the scheme, pose injury risk or don't present value where the Browns are slotted to pick bigger risks than they need to be. Each of these prospects should be avoided for Cleveland to maximize its picks during the draft.