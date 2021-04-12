WWE WrestleMania 2021 Results: Roman Reigns and Biggest Winners, Losers from PPV

1 of 4

Sunday night, Roman Reigns took two of the most respected wrestlers of their generation, stacked their beaten carcasses on top of each other, and pinned them to successfully retain his Universal Championship. His win, and the manner in which it came, was an announcement from management that Reigns is undeniably the guy.

In years past, he has been the last man standing after beating Triple H and The Undertaker, yet there was still an air of uneasiness surrounding Reigns. Was he really the guy? Would fans ever embrace him as such? A heel turn and character reinvention have rendered Reigns that defining character that an entire company can be built around.

As an intense, unstoppable villain, fans want to see him lose. They want him to drop the title so badly, even more so when Jey Uso interferes, and the result is an eventual monumental showdown with someone like Big E, who can be the fans' savior from the oppressive rule of The Head of the Table.

After years of being booed out of buildings because fans hated his generic babyface persona and the fact that WWE Creative was hellbent on shoving him down their throats, fans embrace Reigns as the lead heel because he has been so extraordinary in that role.

Sunday's main event ended with a chorus of boos, not because the audience was rejecting the outcome, but because The Tribal Chief established dominance and fans just really wanted to see him get his ass kicked. Maybe later, when someone steps up and can overcome Reigns' onslaught—as well as interference from Uso and Paul Heyman—and forcibly take the title.

For now, Reigns stands atop the WWE mountain, its top star and, finally, the centerpiece around which the company revolves.