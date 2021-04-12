Prospects for Raiders to Avoid in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

David Becker/Associated Press

So far this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders have addressed some of the biggest holes on their roster. However, they still have positions of need and areas that they could strengthen before the 2021 season arrives.

While it's possible the Raiders could still be active on the free-agent market, many of their upcoming acquisitions are likely to come via the 2021 NFL draft, which will take place April 29-May 1. Las Vegas will first be on the clock at No. 17 overall, and it has eight selections over the three-day event.

It'll be important for the Raiders to make the right decisions and draft players who end up becoming core pieces for them moving forward. They've been close to reaching the playoffs the past two seasons, but they came up short both times. Now, Las Vegas has had a solid offseason, and with a strong draft, it could push closer to getting back to the postseason.

But the Raiders can't afford to draft any potential busts or to leave major holes on their roster. So on that note, here are several players who Las Vegas should avoid taking during this year's draft.