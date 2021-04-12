Prospects for Jets to Avoid in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

JASON DECROW/Associated Press

With one move, the New York Jets made it clear what they'll likely be doing with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. That's because they're now without a starting quarterback after trading Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers last week.

Now, it's essentially a lock that New York will be drafting its next franchise quarterback when it's on the clock for the first time on April 29. But the Jets have another first-round pick that night (No. 23 overall), as well as plenty of selections over the final six rounds, so it's not yet known what they'll do with the rest of their picks.

After going 2-14 in 2020 and extending their playoff drought to 10 consecutive seasons, the Jets need to make the right decisions in the draft that will help them build a strong roster for the future. If New York has too many misses, it may be a while before it has a breakthrough year.

Here's a look at several prospects who the Jets should avoid taking in the 2021 NFL draft.