    J.D. Martinez Becomes 5th MLB Player to Have 3-HR Game on 3 Different Teams

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2021

    Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez, right, is greeted near home plate by Xander Bogaerts after hitting a solo home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jorge Lopez during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    Maybe don't pitch to J.D. Martinez

    The Boston Red Sox slugger was en fuego on Sunday, blasting three homers in his team's 14-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles

    Per Sarah Lange of MLB.com, that made him just the fifth player in MLB history to register a three-homer game with three different teams: 

    So yeah, this type of hot streak isn't new to Martinez, who had his struggles in the COVID-shortened 2020 season but is rebounding in a big way. 

    "He's locked in, you can tell," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Sunday. "... I know he talked about last year and he's on a mission to prove people wrong, but it was only 60 games. He was one month away from getting his numbers right. Right now, he's locked in and I'm glad he's swinging the bat the way he is."

