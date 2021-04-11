WWE WrestleMania 37 Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

WWE WrestleMania 37 Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match CardApril 11, 2021
Night one of WrestleMania 37 was historic for multiple reasons.
The show opened with Bobby Lashley retaining the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, marking the first time an African-American man has defended the title at 'Mania.
We also saw Bianca Belair defeat Sasha Banks for the SmackDown women's title in the first main event in WrestleMania history to feature two African-American women. Both matches were excellent, but the main event might go down as one of the most emotional moments in the history of the pay-per-view.
The weather also played a factor on Saturday. The announcers had to think on their feet as the show was delayed over 30 minutes due to rain and lightning. This led to several unplanned interviews and some funny moments.
Night two promises to give us a lot more action, and hopefully, a few unforgettable moments. Let's take a look at everything you need to know about night two of WrestleMania 37.
Venue and Start Time
Venue: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff), 8 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network and select PPV providers
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4/5
- Roku
- Xbox One and Series S/X
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- TiVo
- Supported browsers
For fans in the United States, WWE Network's new hub on the Peacock streaming service is where to watch the PPV. International fans will still use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The one-hour kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching WrestleMania 37 on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service for international fans, according to WWE.com:
WrestleMania 37 Card for Night 2
- Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (Raw Women's Championship)
- Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Intercontinental Championship, Nigerian Drum match)
- Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
- Riddle vs. Sheamus (United States Championship)
- Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan (Universal Championship)
- Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya and Tamina (Women's Tag Team Championships)
Night two of WrestleMania 37 is just as stacked as the first. Five championships will be on the line, with one taking place in the first Nigerian Drum match. Here is a look at the remaining matches scheduled for Sunday:
Other WrestleMania Thoughts
The first night of WrestleMania 37 was spectacular. The rain delay at the start of the show ended up being a blessing in disguise as several Superstars were able to deliver unscripted promos that helped hype their respective matches.
Bad Bunny shocked everyone by having one of the best celebrity matches of all time alongside Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison. He clearly prepared and took his role seriously, which is more than can be said about some past celebrity contributors.
AJ Styles became a grand slam champion when he and Omos won the Raw tag titles from The New Day in a match that saw the giant bodyguard decimate his opponents with ease.
However, nothing compared to the main event in terms of excitement and emotion. Belair defeated Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship in one of the most satisfying victories we have ever seen. She was unable to contain her tears of happiness as she hoisted the belt above her head.
Lashley, Cesaro, Braun Strowman and the team of Tamina and Natalya picked up victories, with Nattie and Tamina earning a women's tag title shot with their win in the gauntlet match.
Sunday's show probably won't have the same weather issues but it does promise to have the same great action we saw on night one. If WWE can knock it out of the park again, this might end up being one of the best WrestleManias of all time.