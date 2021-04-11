WWE WrestleMania 37 Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Night one of WrestleMania 37 was historic for multiple reasons.

The show opened with Bobby Lashley retaining the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, marking the first time an African-American man has defended the title at 'Mania.

We also saw Bianca Belair defeat Sasha Banks for the SmackDown women's title in the first main event in WrestleMania history to feature two African-American women. Both matches were excellent, but the main event might go down as one of the most emotional moments in the history of the pay-per-view.

The weather also played a factor on Saturday. The announcers had to think on their feet as the show was delayed over 30 minutes due to rain and lightning. This led to several unplanned interviews and some funny moments.

Night two promises to give us a lot more action, and hopefully, a few unforgettable moments. Let's take a look at everything you need to know about night two of WrestleMania 37.