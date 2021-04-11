NFL Draft 2021: Latest Expert Mocks, Projections for Tough 1st-Round Decisions

0 of 3

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

During the 2021 NFL draft, some teams will have no trouble making decisions when they are on the clock.

For example, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is widely considered to be the top prospect in this year's draft class. And the Jacksonville Jaguars, who own the No. 1 overall pick, need a new franchise signal-caller.

Other teams will have tougher decisions to make. Perhaps a player they were targeting came off the board, requiring them to pivot. Or maybe there are two strong prospects who fill different needs, leaving that team needing to choose between the two.

These are the moves that will end up shaping the first round of the draft, which takes place April 29.

Until then, experts and analysts will continue to speculate how things are going to unfold when draft night arrives. Here are some of their predictions regarding some of the teams that will likely have the toughest decisions to make in the opening round.