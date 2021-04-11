Masters 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Sunday

0 of 3

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The final day of the 2021 Masters Tournament has arrived, and Hideki Matsuyama is firmly atop the leaderboard. After shooting a 65 in the third round Saturday, he is 11 under par, which gives him a four-stroke lead.

But things can change in a hurry at Augusta National Golf Club, and Matsuyama's lead may not be safe—especially when you consider the talented golfers that are close behind him. Four golfers are four strokes back at seven under par, including Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele. Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, is six strokes back and could still make a run for the lead Sunday.

Through 54 holes, there have been some impressive rounds. Now, which golfers will post low scores on the last day of the tournament?

Here's some daily fantasy advice heading into Sunday's final round. All DFS prices are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.