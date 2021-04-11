Masters 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for SundayApril 11, 2021
Masters 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Sunday
The final day of the 2021 Masters Tournament has arrived, and Hideki Matsuyama is firmly atop the leaderboard. After shooting a 65 in the third round Saturday, he is 11 under par, which gives him a four-stroke lead.
But things can change in a hurry at Augusta National Golf Club, and Matsuyama's lead may not be safe—especially when you consider the talented golfers that are close behind him. Four golfers are four strokes back at seven under par, including Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele. Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, is six strokes back and could still make a run for the lead Sunday.
Through 54 holes, there have been some impressive rounds. Now, which golfers will post low scores on the last day of the tournament?
Here's some daily fantasy advice heading into Sunday's final round. All DFS prices are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Schauffele in Position to Make Run at Masters Title
Over the first three rounds of the Masters, Schauffele has kept improving his score. He opened with a 72 on Thursday, followed that with a 69 on Friday and then shot a 68 on Saturday. Could the 27-year-old be saving his best performance for last?
Schauffele ($11,300) is one of the more expensive daily fantasy options Sunday, but he's likely to have another strong showing as he makes a run at his first Masters title. This is only his fourth appearance at the tournament, but he's had some success at Augusta National in the past, most notably tying for second at the 2019 Masters.
Four strokes back of Matsuyama at seven under par, Schauffele will have to have an impressive final round and emerge from the group of four tied for second to have an opportunity to ascend to the top of the leaderboard. But he's playing quite well, as he proved with an eagle on the par-five 15th hole during Saturday's third round.
It's time for Schauffele to win his first career major tournament after notching five top-five finishes at those events in the past. And for DFS players, it would be wise to play Schauffele because he should have a strong final round at Augusta National.
Leishman Should Again Bring Solid Value
Marc Leishman is one of the four golfers tied for second at seven under par heading into the final round of the Masters. It's been some time since the 37-year-old has played this well at Augusta National (he tied for fourth in 2013 and placed ninth in 2018), and he's in position to contend for his first career win at a major tournament.
While that may not happen, it's unlikely that Leishman ($8,700) will fall off Sunday and post a score above par. He's been consistent through the first three rounds, notching scores of 72, 67 and 70 over the past three days, and he's likely to at least finish a stroke or two under par Sunday.
Leishman has a lot of experience at Augusta National, which could help as he looks to end up near the top of the leaderboard and post his best career Masters finish. He struggled with putting in the third round yet still posted a 70, so if he can fare better on the greens on the final day, he could break back into the 60s.
Despite his solid play this weekend, Leishman remains an affordable DFS option for the final round. Don't let that steer you away from him—start him Sunday as a strong value play.
Wallace Could Be Sleeper on Final Day
Although Matt Wallace is tied for 29th at one over par, there are signs pointing toward him finishing this year's Masters with his strongest round of the tournament. His score has improved over the first three rounds, when he had a 74, a 72 and then a 71.
On Saturday, Wallace had five birdies and still ended up at only one under par because of four bogeys. If he can avoid such mistakes on the holes on which he's had trouble, he could break into the 60s on Sunday and climb his way up the leaderboard, potentially even in the top 15.
That makes Wallace ($8,000) an intriguing sleeper DFS play as one of the more affordable golfers in the field for Sunday's final round. He's never finished higher than 46th in his two previous Masters appearances, so he should be motivated to avoid a collapse and finish strong to secure his best career finish at Augusta National.
While Wallace has only posted a score better than 70 once in his first nine career Masters rounds (a 69 in the opening round in 2020), that could soon change. Make sure he's in DFS lineups to get an advantage.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.