Prospects for Dolphins to Avoid in 2021 NFL Draft

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

With four picks in the top 50, the Miami Dolphins stand to become a much stronger team in the 2021 NFL draft.

It's not guaranteed, though.

Utilizing those picks to find the best fits for their roster and the right value for each pick is still important. In the draft, it can be just as important to avoid potential disappointments as it is to identify franchise-changing prospects.

Every prospect comes with some downside. Even presumed No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence has some nits you can pick in his game. But other prospects come with larger levels of risk.

Whether it's an injury-riddled past, a non-conventional frame or a lack of positional value, here are a few prospects the Dolphins should be avoiding when they are on the clock.