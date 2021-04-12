Prospects for Bears to Avoid in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears made the playoffs in 2020 but only managed to go 8-8 in the regular season. That was enough to get general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy another season, but merely making the playoffs probably won't be enough in 2021.

With Andy Dalton set to start at quarterback and the initial waves of free agency in the rearview, the next challenge for the front office will be to navigate the upcoming draft. This is easier on paper than in practice, and Chicago has experienced its fair share of early draft disappointments.

2017 second overall pick Mitchell Trubisky is no longer with the franchise, while 2018 second-round pick Anthony Miller is on the trading block.

The Bears are armed with the 20th overall pick and eight total selections—though four of those are in the sixth round. To make this a successful draft, Pace and Co. will need to hit in Rounds 1, 2 and 3. As Bears fans well know, hitting in the early rounds is as much about who isn't taken as who is.

Here we'll examine three draft prospects Chicago should avoid, either because they don't fit the franchise's trajectory or don't fill an immediate need. This isn't to suggest that these are bad players—they're just not right for the Bears in 2021.