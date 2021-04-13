College Football Players Turning Heads During 2021 Spring Practice

0 of 13

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Nobody has a bad spring, right? At least not publicly.

So, when it comes to figuring out who is standing out during college football's spring football practices, you've got to sift through the coachspeak and find out who truly is shining. It's a time for implementation, development and for backups to surge into starting roles.

It's also a time for coaches to ensure they have depth for the upcoming season, so they tread lightly with the poor-mouthing, especially with the transfer portal in full effect.

But this spring has been extremely productive for a lot of potential playmakers on both sides of the ball. From a handful of offensive skill-position players to a few standout defenders to a couple of signal-callers, the 15 practices this spring have been a separation story.

A group of midterm freshmen is drawing exciting buzz, too.

Let's take a look at some players who are turning heads this spring.