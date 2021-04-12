Prospects for WFT to Avoid in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team won the NFC East with a 7-9 record last season. While some may view the divisional title as a fluke or as a product of poor competition, the Football Team deserves credit for building a playoff-caliber roster through the draft.

Key contributors like Terry McLaurin, Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Antonio Gibson were all the product of smart drafting in recent years. Of course, Washington's draft history also includes some misses—most notably the 2019 selection of quarterback Dwayne Haskins at No. 15 overall.

With head coach Ron Rivera and new general manager Martin Mayhew leading the front office, Washington will look to land more hits than misses in the 2021 draft. This means making the right selections, of course, but it also means avoiding mistakes like Haskins proved to be.

Here we'll examine three prospects Washington should avoid over draft weekend. These aren't necessarily bad players. Rather, they don't fit Washington or don't fill the team's biggest needs.