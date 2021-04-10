WWE WrestleMania 37 Results: Night 1 Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

After months of buildup and anticipation, several weeks of dedicated storytelling and multiple days of pro wrestling from every promotion able to run a show, WrestleMania 37 has finally arrived.

This is the single-most important pay-per-view of the year for WWE and its Superstars. It's the event with the most press coverage and the biggest worldwide audience, which means everyone is looking to make a lasting impression with their performance.

This year's PPV is the company's first attempt at a return to normalcy. After a year without fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, this is the first time the WWE Universe was able to attend the show live and see the men and women of WWE do what they do best.

It will still be some time before the company returns to touring, but for now, we get to experience pro wrestling with reactions from a real crowd again. It's the way this wacky form of entertainment was meant to be enjoyed.

Saturday's show opened with the WWE title match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley and closed with Bianca Belair challenging Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Let's take a look at every bout from the first night of WrestleMania 37 and see if WWE was able to live up to our lofty expectations.