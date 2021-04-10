Masters 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Saturday

Masters 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for SaturdayApril 10, 2021
Entering Saturday, things are much tighter at the top of the 2021 Masters Tournament leaderboard than they were going into Friday. That's because the second round had a great impact on the battle for the lead at Augusta National Golf Club.
Justin Rose opened the tournament with a 65 on Thursday, giving him a four-stroke lead going into Friday. However, he shot a 72 in the second round to remain at seven under par. While he's still in the lead, the rest of the field is much closer heading into Saturday's third round.
Brian Harman and Will Zalatoris are one stroke back of Rose at six under par, while Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman are two back of the leader. There are six golfers at four under par, a group that includes Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama.
The field of 88 has been trimmed to 54 for the final two rounds, with defending Masters champion Dustin Johnson (five over par) among those who missed the cut. Could there be more surprises coming?
Here's some daily fantasy advice for the third round of the Masters on Saturday, with all prices courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Rely on Spieth for 2nd Day in a Row
It shouldn't have come as a surprise that Spieth had an impressive showing in the second round Friday. He's been playing well in recent months, and although he was only one under par following the first round, his score was negatively affected by a rare triple bogey.
On Friday, Spieth avoided that type of mistake and ended up with a 68, tallying five birdies and moving to five under par for the tournament, two strokes back of the lead. It was Spieth's best round at Augusta National since he shot a 68 in the second round of the 2019 Masters.
Spieth ($10,900) will look to ascend to the top of the leaderboard and put himself in position to win his second career Masters title (and first since 2015). And there's a strong chance he will put up another impressive score, making him the top option for daily fantasy lineups, even though he comes at a high cost.
Spieth should make it worth it for DFS managers who play him. According to ESPN's Bob Harig, Spieth has hit 30 of 36 greens through the first two rounds. Expect the 27-year-old to keep that going as he gets another step closer to winning his first major tournament since 2017 with a strong showing Saturday.
Leishman Should Provide Strong Value
Entering Friday, Marc Leishman had only broken into the 60s twice in his first 27 career Masters rounds. However, the 37-year-old had one of his best showings at Augusta National on Day 2, shooting a 67 to move to five under par for the tournament.
It was an impressive performance by the Australian, who birdied each of the first three holes and had six birdies for the round. He's also only two strokes back of the lead, tied for fourth with Spieth.
While Leishman ($8,700) may not win his first career Masters title, there's a chance he could have another solid showing at Augusta National. His best finish came in 2013, when he tied for fourth, and he also fared well in 2018 (ninth) and 2020 (t-13th).
In each of Leishman's past six rounds at Augusta National, he's shot a 72 or better, meaning he hasn't been over par since the final round of the 2019 Masters. That streak should continue Saturday, as he's proved that he can play consistently on this course, making him a strong value option for DFS play.
Na Could Be Strong Sleeper Option
Although Kevin Na ($8,000) has one of the lowest DFS prices among the remaining golfers in the Masters field, that doesn't mean he shouldn't be started in lineups. In fact, that affordable cost makes the 37-year-old an intriguing sleeper option for Saturday's third round.
Na got off to a slow start in this year's Masters, shooting a 75 in the opening round, but he bounced back by putting up a 70 in the second round, which has him tied for 32nd at one over par heading into Saturday. And there's a chance he will fare even better when he returns to action for the third round.
While Na has been inconsistent at Augusta National throughout his career, he tied for 13th last year and has carried over that momentum into this year, as he's off to a solid start. He's also proved throughout the course of his career that when he gets on a roll, he can post some impressive scores consistently.
Na isn't likely to win his first green jacket Sunday, but he will continue to play well, which makes him worthy of DFS sleeper consideration for the third round Saturday.
