Masters 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Saturday

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Entering Saturday, things are much tighter at the top of the 2021 Masters Tournament leaderboard than they were going into Friday. That's because the second round had a great impact on the battle for the lead at Augusta National Golf Club.

Justin Rose opened the tournament with a 65 on Thursday, giving him a four-stroke lead going into Friday. However, he shot a 72 in the second round to remain at seven under par. While he's still in the lead, the rest of the field is much closer heading into Saturday's third round.

Brian Harman and Will Zalatoris are one stroke back of Rose at six under par, while Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman are two back of the leader. There are six golfers at four under par, a group that includes Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama.

The field of 88 has been trimmed to 54 for the final two rounds, with defending Masters champion Dustin Johnson (five over par) among those who missed the cut. Could there be more surprises coming?

Here's some daily fantasy advice for the third round of the Masters on Saturday, with all prices courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.