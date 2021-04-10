Jey Uso Wins Andre Battle Royal, WrestleMania Hype and More SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The final SmackDown before WrestleMania 37 was a light show in terms of action. We only had three matches, but two of them featured most of the male Superstars who aren't booked to perform on Saturday or Sunday.

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defended the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match against Otis and Chad Gable, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins and the Mysterios.

The sole women's bout Friday saw Tamina take on Nia Jax. Shayna Baszler and Natalya were at ringside, and most of the other competitors in the women's tag title scene appeared backstage for a brawl.

Lastly, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal took place on SmackDown instead of WrestleMania this year.

The rest of the show was filled with video packages and promos from Daniel Bryan, Edge and Roman Reigns to hype their upcoming Universal Championship showdown.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest moments from the go-home episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania.