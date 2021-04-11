Fluke or for Real? Breaking Down the Most Stunning MLB Starts to New Season

1 of 14

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Yermin Mercedes has been in professional baseball since 2011. He did not get his first MLB at-bat until 2020, which was his lone at-bat of the season. But Mercedes has filled a massive void in the South Siders' lineup after Eloy Jimenez was lost to a torn pectoral.

The 28-year-old made an enormous impact in his first two games, hitting safely in each of his first eight at-bats and racking up six RBI and three extra-base hits. He would run his hitting streak to six games and provide more fireworks with a 485-foot homer of Kansas City Royals starter Brad Keller on Thursday.

Mercedes' success (.556/.571/.889) is hard to pin down. On the one hand, he ranks in just the 22nd percentile in average exit velocity and 27th percentile in hard-hit rate. Mercedes also ranks in just the 22d percentile in chase rate.

Judging off batted-ball numbers alone, it would seem regression is likely. But it isn't that simple. Mercedes ranks in the 94th percentile in max exit velocity and 84th percentile in barrel rate. He can give it a ride and consistently gets the barrel through.

The other important consideration is Mercedes was a .302/.366/.491 career hitter in the minors. He also ranks in the 91st percentile in whiff rate, which is suggestive of his hit tool.

The numbers are unsustainable, but he has hit all along the way and only seems to be getting more comfortable at the dish. Mercedes could be an impact bat for the White Sox.