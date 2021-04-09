NFL Draft 2021: Latest Rumors, Expert Mocks for Fields, Lance and Top QBs

1 of 3

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

While the first three picks aren't set in stone—though the cement seems to be drying on Nos. 1 and 2—all arrows point to quarterbacks going in each of those slots. That puts the Atlanta Falcons in an favorable position since they hold the No. 4 pick and don't have an immediate need at the position with Matt Ryan under center.

It should come as no surprise, then, that ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Falcons "have received trade calls from multiple teams and 'are open to moving' out of the No. 4 spot." Quarterback-needy clubs not named the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets or San Francisco 49ers might be blowing up the phone lines in Atlanta. It will be fascinating to see just how this potential bidding war could go.

One suitor has already emerged. According to The Athletic's Mike Lombardi (h/t Burgundy Blog), the Washington Football Team could be "the next team to unload all their picks to try to get a QB." Lombardi went on to say the team is a big fan of North Dakota State's Trey Lance. "I know Washington loves Lance," Lombardi said.

Still, the 49ers are the first team to watch in this quarterback chase, and there are rumors on that front too. They are expected to be in attendance when Ohio State—and, notably, quarterback Justin Fields—will hold a second pro day April 14, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

Some members of the 49ers were in attendance at Fields' first pro day, but head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch famously were not. They spent that day in Alabama watching Mac Jones, another prospect expected to be in the mix at the No. 3 pick.