2021 NFL Draft: The Most Overlooked Player at Every Position

Matthew Putney/Associated Press

Take a look at seven-round mock drafts from a year ago. You'd question projected spots for several prospects. We'll look back and do the same for the 2021 class.

In a 2020 redraft, wideout Gabriel Davis would likely go before the fourth round. He hauled in 35 passes for 599 yards and seven touchdowns with the Buffalo Bills. Kamren Curl probably moves up from the seventh round. The playmaking safety recorded 88 tackles, two sacks, four pass breakups, three interceptions and a pick-six with the Washington Football Team.

Typically, small-school talent and players recovering from injuries fly under the draft radar. This offseason, several high-potential prospects could fall lower than expected because of 2020 opt-outs and COVID-shortened campaigns. We haven't seen some players suit up since the 2019 season, which complicates the evaluation process.

Let's dig deeper than projected first-rounders to find unheralded draft gems at each position. This list includes prospects who are projected to come off the board on Day 2 but deserve a little more buzz and a higher spot in mock drafts. We've linked these players with teams based on roster needs and the best fit for their skill sets.